NY Web 2.0 Meetup: Boxee, Contxts, WebGrrls, and Yelp

One of the most popular meetups in New York, NextWeb’s NY Web 2.0 Meetup , catering to the Web 2.0, Social Networking and Social Media scene, continues to highlight some of the Alley’s most innovative companies.

The networking event includes presentations and/or showcases from New York-based companies. The latest event featured the presenters below:

Boxee

The first “social” media center, boxee plays media from your computer and other devices in your home network, as well as connects you to various Internet sources that allow you to stream or download movies, TV shows, music and photos.

Contxts

Contxts enables you to have a text-message business card. Instead of carrying around business cards, you just text special code to your contact’s phone number, they respond with your Contxts username, and you either accept or reject the request. And suddenly they have all of your contact information.

WebGrrls

One of the first online and offline networking organizations for professional business women who work in the technology field. The organization focuses on networking, learning about new technologies, and helping members to find jobs.

Yelp

Yelp is the most comprehensive city guide all created by user recommendations and reviews.