Learn More With Less: Low-cost Content

The first article in this series focused on enrolling the help of more people. The second article (here) addresses free and lost-cost content. The third article approaches nontraditional fundraising.

Contrary to analysis showing learning to be one of the only truly competitive weapons organizations can control, training departments are rarely well funded. It’s the nature of being viewed as an expense against the bottom line. During slow times in the economy, many organizations scrutinize education expenditures even more than usual. Thankfully there are many ways to help people learn without copious capital.

Marshal Thrifty Materials



A few days ago, while in search of a specific Tonka truck, I saw one of my town’s richest women checking out at Kmart in a neighboring community. I don’t believe her family’s fortune has been frittered away. I imagine she just can’t bear paying a bundle for all-cotton briefs. Like most truly wealthy people (and organizations) I know, frugality is in her genes. She probably shopped there last year, too. Thrifty strategies work equally well in laden and lean times.

My second suggestion in this more learning with less series is to investigate inexpensive educational materials in locations you may never have looked before. Without trying to sound like I’m 93 years old, I want to point out that “in my day” free educational offerings weren’t as plentiful as they are today, and those that were dirt cheap looked like dirt.

Now there are millions of educational modules available to you and your organization free of charge, only requiring the legwork to find them and the time spent sifting through an Internet-size course catalog. The Open Courseware Consortium offers free college-level programs from the likes of MIT, Carnegie Melon and UC Irvine based on an evidence-based design (there are more than 100 business courses available). The Open University in the UK has been presenting free courses since the 1960s and provides mashup tools. There are dozens of learning object repositories across the globe. A former professor at the NYU Stern School of Management offers free on-line management classes to anyone who wants to learn. And you’ve heard of Wikipedia, did you know there’s also a Wikiversity?

You may not find a course for your sales team to introduce customers to your newest product, but then again you might.. Ask your business partners what they have in development, and devote your meager resources to creating what is absolutely unlike anything out there today.

Gone are the days of customizing a general program to meet the subtle differences between the style of your leaders and those at a company down the road. A younger workforce is far more accustomed to personalizing information for themselves. Well, they should be unless you’ve trained them not to be. If you’re still paying to have programs made to fit your culture, stop that practice and discover your people can make the leap. See, I’ve just saved you a few grand.