Best Business Books of 2008: Reader Favorites

When we published The Best Business Books of 2008, readers reached out on Twitter to share their favorite reads. So then we put out an official call with the hashtag #fcbooks, and here’s what we got: (Add your favorites in the comments below)
@steepintea @primesuspect @digitalvision @Joem32 @bchesnutt – The Brand YU Life: Re-Thinking who you are through personal brand management.
@EdgarCabello – Tribes by Seth Godin
@PattyGale – “Basic Black” by Cathie Black
@askmanny – Here Comes Everybody: The Power of Organizing Without Organizations by @cshirky
