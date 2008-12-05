advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Inside the New Jets Training Facility

By Tim McKeough1 minute Read

Can architecture lead to better football? Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the NFL’s largest practice center (217,000 square feet) to give the Jets an edge. The perks of the Florham Park, New Jersey, facility, including a 12,000-square-foot weight room, already helped lure QB Brett Favre.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life