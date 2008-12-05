Social Enterprises of the Year

Enterprise Community Partners, has invested $9 billion in equity capital, pre-development lending, mortgage financing, and development grants to house low- and moderate-income Americans. It also helped create the low-income-housing tax credit that for 25 years has provided a way for the business world to address the need for affordable housing while still making a profit. That credit has accounted for some 90% of the affordable rental housing in the U.S. Now it is taking on the credit crunch with innovative financing and a green-building initiative.