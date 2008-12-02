A Bailout We Can Build On

The Department of Labor released its grim jobs report today, cueing teeth-gnashing from market watchers and other pundits.

It’s hard not to gnash right along with them. Nearly two million people lost jobs this year. November was a particularly bad month, with another 533,000 jobs vanishing, the largest monthly loss since the early 70s. Unemployment now stands at 6.7%, the highest level since 1993.

(For those of us in vulnerable sectors like the media, the gnashing has been going on for awhile. I read the freakishly prescient tweets from @themediaisdying through my fingers. Oy.)

Given the news, a bailout for the automakers seems all but assured.

But another bailout of sorts has been on my mind lately, along with another vulnerable sector – America’s cities.

I’m all about cities thse days, partly because I just finished a long reporting process for the story on Community Enterprise Partners, in our Dec/Jan issue. The original inspiration behind the story was the data – this extraordinary organization has collected a treasure trove of usable data on which design techniques, construction materials and appliance choices can make the biggest impact on energy consumption and health within a home environment. Because they are experts on affordable housing, the story had an even more appealing social enterprise angle. But as my reporting chugged on and the credit crisis began to heat up, the story pivoted to become a dramatic tale of cities in crisis, forced to the edge of their resources due to the housing mess.