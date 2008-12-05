Energy efficiency is a global issue, and a global opportunity as well. One of the companies tackling this opportunity is Good For You, Good for the Planet (GFP-GYP), based in Madrid, Spain. GFY-GFP has a diverse set of products under development, including one tackling the problem of standby power drain. Standby power has been estimated to consume 10% of electricity in European homes, and as much as 26% of the electricity in Californian homes. One no-tech solution is for people to unplug devices they aren’t using, or to turn off power strips, but as is often the case such activities are hard for even the most well intentioned individuals to keep up for the long term. We need solutions that take care of themselves, eliminating the problem automatically without human intervention. GFY-GFP believes this is just what they have invented with their 100%Off product.

The problem with standby devices is that they continue to use electricity even when an appliance or other electrical device is off. To deal with this problem some governments are requiring that new devices use less energy when on standby, but this still does not reduce consumption to zero. The 100%Off device however can automatically switching devices completely off when it senses they are on standby mode. When appliances are plugged into the device, it analyzes their pattern of power consumption to detect if they have gone into standby mode. GFY-GFP is currently talking with global companies in Europe and Asia who are interested in commercializing the 100%Off device. “We believe a big company has to take this business to do it properly and turn it into a standard worldwide,” said Silvia García Alonso, Director of Business Development.

Improving energy efficiency will often pay for itself over time, and that should be the case with the 100%Off. “We expect a final price between €10-15, and the user will get the product repaid in less than 12 months,” said Alonso, although the final price will depend on the company that commercializes it worldwide. “With our technology we can have different configurations, as a power supply or a power strip. A range of products can be launched to fix all the needs around the standby for all kind of appliances, and in a pretty cheap way.”