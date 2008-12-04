Work With Me: Author Interview Series Part 1

Why write another book?

Generational issues, some might say, is a topic that’s been beaten to death. There are numerous books on the subject, and mine is one of many blogs out in cyberspace. Additionally, people can sign up for training sessions, bring in experts for team building, and in some cases, have a company strategy realigned to deal with the “issues.”

Yet Work With Me does something a bit different. It acknowledges the similarities across the generations. Yes, in fact we have more than being the same species in common across all the generations in today’s workforce.

Debra Magnuson and Lora Alexander, with Personnel Decisions International (PDI), have co-authored Work With Me: A New Lens on Leading the Multigenerational Workforce. A Baby-Boomer and Gen-Xer, respectively, they gathered information from numerous groups and research to pull together a book that is just as much a tool as it is a set of bound pages.

So what inspired the book?

“We were in a really long meeting,” said Alexander. “I grabbed a napkin and sent it across the table to Debra saying ‘We should write a book about this.’”