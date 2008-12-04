Words That Matter

I’m a big fan of the Walk the Talk handbooks: short, easy to read books filled with ideas you can easily (if you’re committed) put to work in your life. I was rereading Steve Ventura’s little gem Lead Right the other day. In a section called, “A Crash Course on Leadership” Steve listed great words for leaders to use to enhance their communication.

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you have to master three skills: 1) conversation skills; 2) writing skills; and 3) presentation skills.

Steve’s crash course has some great advice on words leaders – and anyone who wants to become a great conversationalist and dynamic communicator – should incorporate into his or her vocabulary.

Take a look…

• The 10 most important words: What can I do to help you be more successful?

• The 9 most important words: I need you to do this, and here’s why…

• The 8 most important words: That’s my mistake and I will fix it.

• The 7 most important words: My door is always open to you.

• The 6 most important words: Let’s focus on solving this problem.

• The 5 most important words: You did a great job.

• The 4 most important words: What do you think?

• The 3 most important words: Follow my lead.

• The 2 most important words: Thank you.

• The MOST important word: YOU

The common sense point here is simple. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop you conversation skills. You can become a great conversationalist by using the word “you” a lot in your interactions with others. People like it when they feel that you are focused on them and not yourself. Explaining why, admitting your mistakes, asking how you can help someone, asking for others’ opinions are all other ways in which you can become a great conversationalist. Here’s a suggestion: print Steve Ventura’s “most important words.” Keep them handy. Refer to them before you enter into important conversations. You’ll be glad you did.

That’s my take on how to become a great conversationalist by harnessing the power of words. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. I really appreciate and value all of your comments. As always, I thank you for reading.