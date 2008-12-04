Back in the U.S.S.A

I’m happy to report that I arrived safely back in the states yesterday (Tuesday) after a two day bus/van trip from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur and a 20+ hour flight.



For now, I’ve got to focus on filling out one heck of complicated expense report and filing a claim to try to get my employer reimbursed for the additional costs.

Shawn Graham is Director of MBA Career Services at the University of Pittsburgh and author of Courting Your Career: Match Yourself with the Perfect Job (www.courtingyourcareer.com).