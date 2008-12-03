The Economic Downturn Holiday Songbook!

advertisement

Music hath charms, so English poet William Congreve said it in 1697, to soothe the savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak. I don’t know about you, but given the recent official announcement of a recession (duh), my nerves have been rather like a knotted oak lately, so they could certainly use a good healthy bending. And let’s put things in perspective: when Congreve wrote those famous words, his own country had just reached an all-time high budget deficit of 16 million pounds, Scotland was in the middle of a crippling famine and new laws had to be enacted just to figure out how to finance the needs of the Royal Family. Good sir William took the time to remind the citizenry of his day how to calm themselves with a little therapeutic music, and lo and behold they got through the bad times eventually. Now, I lay no claim to being a bona fide poet, nor have I fashioned a quotation that will be remembered for centuries to come (unless you count “no Hannah Montana until you finish your homework,” which, something tells me, is not original to me), but the least I could do is try and help us sing our way through the challenging events of our day. Feel free to join in. SONG #1 (SUNG TO THE TUNE OF “WINTER WONDERLAND”) New home sales, they are dropping

No one feels like going shopping It is awful, it’s true But what can you do Be happy that you’re breathing and alive No one has any money

It is not even funny Your friends are all broke But life is a joke Be happy that you’re breathing and alive In a year the worst will sure be over

We’ll be back and strong and on our feet Unless we’re second place by then to China But being number two is just as sweet Suck it up, we will manage We’ll repair all the damage

We’re just in a slump It’s just a speed bump Be happy that you’re breathing and alive SONG #2

(SUNG TO THE TUNE OF “JINGLE BELLS”) Dashing through the mall On a budget that is tight Santa will not be So generous tonight

Maxed out all my cards On food and rent, I’m poor No one’s getting presents that are fancy anymore Oh Single bills, single bills, that is all I’ve got

It’s no fun to shop these days when finances are shot Oh Single bills, single bills, I am spread so thin Everything you get this year is from the bargain bin!

SONG #3 (SUNG TO THE TUNE OF “LET IT SNOW”) Oh the markets are truly frightful I’m inclined to feel quite spiteful

But my therapist puts it so: Let it go, let it go, let it go The economy sure ain’t hopping And my ventricles are popping I want to blame someone though

Let it go, let it go, let it go When I finally get a job I’ll be drowning in bills and debt I am trying hard not to sob But how crappy can this thing get?

Unemployment is slowly rising Everyone is now downsizing But denial will work I know Let it go, let it go, let it go! *At this point, I was going to compose a holiday carol called “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas (Owing To A Lack of Disposable Income),” but it just cut too close. Instead, I decided to close with this number: SONG #4 (SUNG TO THE TUNE OF “JINGLE BELL ROCK”) Help us out, help us out, help us Barack We’re in a sling, so please do your thing You are the new guy and that means so much Do you mind being our little crutch? Soon you’ll be, soon you’ll be in office, Barack It’s up to you, we haven’t a clue You have inherited quite a big mess We expect the best! We’re in fright time, it’s the right time To tell us it’s okay Sure you’re human, but things are loomin’ We need a miracle, we need it today Hurry up, Prez-Elect, get on the stick Solve all our problems now We like to abdicate responsibility So, please help us out Won’t you help us out Please just help us Barack! You may want to consider getting some friends together and caroling these updated versions of the classics to your neighbors. Hey, if they like them enough, they may invite you in for some eggnog and gingerbread cookies; and goodness knows that may be the only decent meal you get until the next paycheck comes in.