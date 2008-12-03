Do I Need Two Facebook Accounts: One for Friends and One for Business?

Recently I received an email from someone who had been reading some of my recent articles on Facebook. He saw that I had an open invitation to friend me on Facebook , and he wondered whether he wanted to start using his established Facebook account to connect with business associates, or create a new account specifically for that purpose.

Well, the answer for Facebook is easy: Facebook’s terms don’t allow yout to create multiple accounts, nor do they allow you to create one for your company. (For advice on how to get your company onto Facebook, check out my recent article Facebook for Small Business and Entrepreneurs.)

However, outside of Facebook, the rules of social media are murkier. Personally, I think that having two accounts on any one social media site would add too much stress to an already busy social media calendar. And where do you draw the line between business and friendship?

I’ve heard from Facebook experts who say you shouldn’t put anything on your Facebook profile that you wouldn’t want on the front page of the New York Times (or Fast Company magazine, for that matter.)

Well, maybe they’re not living as interesting lives as you and me.

Although I believe a life/work balance is important, I no longer see them as opposite sides of some giant scale. Rather, there are elements of my personal life that infiltrate my work day, and parts of my work that follow me home. This has even gotten more crazy now that my wife and I work together.

However, I don’t see this as a bad thing. As long as I’m enjoying what I do for work, as long as it fulfills a need for me and I’m passionate about it, I expect there to be a lot more overlap between life/work. Social media is just breaking down that wall faster.