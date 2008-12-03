Stress Management and The Serenity Prayer

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; 3) get organized, manage your life, time and stress well.

It’s December, the holiday season and the end of the year rush to finish goals. In other words, a stressful time. I have found that the Serenity Prayer helps when I am feeling stressed. If you’re not familiar with the serenity prayer, it is elegant in its simplicity and wisdom.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

The other day, I saw a blog post by Laura Ries on Success Television.com. Laura listed 99 reasons why she says the Serenity Prayer. I’d like to share them with you here. Some will make you smile, some will make you laugh, some will make you cry.

1. A sunny day

2. A rainy day

3. Getting to work on time

4. Being stuck in traffic

5. Waking up late

6. Tossing and turning all night

7. A good night’s sleep

8. The flu going around

9. Spring flowers

10. A friend getting married

11. A brand new baby

12. A heart condition

13. Kidney failure

14. Sudden death

15. C-section

16. Hours of labor

17. Dementia

18. Distinguished leader award

19. High school graduation

20. Grandbabies

21. Browsing the library

22. Divorce

23. Cheating

24. A job well done

25. Differing values

26. Smiles

27. Twinkling eyes

28. A good laugh

29. Brilliant sunsets

30. Fall colors

31. Grandma’s quilt

32. 22 year old suicide

33. Social injustice

34. Child support arrears

35. Scoliosis

36. Chronic ear infections

37. BS degree

38. MBA

39. Sharing good news

40. Sharing bad news

41. Good friends

42. Not so good friends

43. Betrayal

44. Trust

45. Places that look like picture postcards

46. The house looking like a tornado hit it

47. House full of kids, love and laughter

48. Empty nest

49. Retirement

50. Fluffy pillows

51. Clean clothes

52. Forgiving someone

53. Taking a stand

54. Taking a nap

55. Having money

56. Taking a risk

57. Winning a game

58. Losing a game

59. Starting over

60. Starting over, again

61. Letting go

62. Holding on

63. Solving a puzzle

64. Holding hands

65. Anticipation

66. Friends moving

67. Meeting new people

68. Spending time in a sacred place

69. After effects of a storm

70. New building

71. Making ice cream

72. Old, forgotten memories

73. Snow ball fights

74. Incontinence

75. Pillow fights

76. Fire works

77. Car wrecks

78. College shootings

79. Genocide

80. Playing in the rain

81. First dates

82. First day of school

83. Graduation

84. New beginnings

85. Birthday cake

86. Favorite meal

87. Purring cat

88. HPV

89. Broken heart

90. Watching your child sleep

91. Watching your child play

92. Hospitals

93. Job interviews

94. On the job training

95. Mended heart

96. New day

97. Virgin snow

98. Kids growing up so fast

99. HOPE



Laura says…

“Some days I fight against the things I cannot change. I cannot change that dementia is slowing taking away my grandfather. And I hate that. And I struggle. Then I look for the blessing, and I keep looking until I find it. Otherwise, I’d lose sight of the good things in life.

“Grandpa is here, he is sharing the stories of his life we never knew. This is reminding me to share with my children stories they have never heard about me as well. My children are going with me to visit Grandpa, and that is a blessing as well.