Good-Giving: Six Holiday Gift Ideas

One side-effect of this dreadful economy is that people seem more mindful than ever of the needs of others and what matters most. Tis the season for “good giving.” Here are six holiday gift ideas for doing good by giving good:
- Benefit the children and families of Give Kids the World by shopping for holiday gifts and cards here. GKTW provides memorable, magical, cost-free experiences to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. This 70-acre resort complete with over 100 Villa accommodations, entertainment attractions, whimsical venues, and fun specifically designed for children with special needs, has welcomed more than 88,000 families from all 50 states and over 65 countries. Selections of donation cards are $10. Hope charm necklaces $10. T-shirts $15. Ties $28.
- Donate $35 to support life changing career programs for homeless youth and get their stunning new canvas tote bag, “Homeless Not Hopeless,” designed by the talented kids at Reciprocity Foundation. Donate here. Send your shipping address to Adam.
- Buy your loved one a first aid or CPR kit from the American Red Cross. Family pack $30.
- Buy your friend or relative a copy of “Thieves of Baghdad: One Marine’s Passion to Recover the World’s Greatest Stolen Treasures,” by Colonel Matthew Bogdanos. A mixture of wartime thriller, police procedural, and treasure hunt, Bogdanos’s book describes the investigation that led to the recovery of more than five thousand priceless objects worldwide. The author donates the royalties from his book to the Iraq Museum. Paperback under $14.
- Donate to Root Capital by December 31 and double your dollar. (A generous donor will match every contribution if RC reaches their goal of $50,000.) Root Capital works with artisan and farmer associations that build sustainable livelihoods and transform rural economies in poor, environmentally vulnerable places in the developing world. RC provides small-scale producers with access to markets and financial services to lift themselves out of poverty while strengthening the health of our planet.
- Make a contribution to K.I.D.S. that just last year distributed $62 million worth of brand new apparel, shoes, juvenile products, books, toys, and educational materials for the benefit of almost five million children who live in poverty and suffer from distressed conditions around the world. K.I.D.S. brought needed essentials to approximately 500,000 children affected by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and more than 300,000 young victims of the Asian Tsunami. K.I.D.Ss serves homeless children, victims of domestic violence, and children of incarcerated parents. In partnership with Fashion Delivers, K.I.D.S. serves the families of U.S. soldiers on active duty around the world.