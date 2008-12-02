How Must Media Change to Get Funded by Venture Capital?

There’s not much love between Silicon Valley and Hollywood, although more and more they need each other to thrive. Years into the digital revolution, it is still difficult to find venture funds that understand content creation like Hollywood does.

Venrock, Accel, At&T and William Morris Agency have formed a joint venture to slice and dice content, but it is difficult to find cash on cash returns for a venture investor in pure content and media plays, even though Venrock did give BlogHer a seed round. VCs stay away from content creation, because it’s a hits-driven business (although isn’t venture capital?)

An area ripe for innovation is developing cost-efficient content that runs against the big budget approach to building content. The notion of wanting to be a network has played out, but there’s still a huge opportunity to own content. Most of the large buyers have a lot of traffic and and struggling for ways to monetize that traffic. Nate Redmond, from Rustic Canyon, based in Los Angeles, feels that his region has found good ways to monetize its content, from gaming, to TV to movies, but Silicon Valley doesn’t understand it.

For him, owning content has tremendous upside.

Companies want to own the content but not bear the production costs. You want to catch it at the right time and get the rights to sequels, etc. The money will come to the studios and not the production companies.

NextNewNetworks is the closest to a pure content play that has been funded this year: by Goldman in New York. In a venture-funded environment, monetization strategies are getting more important than they used to be.



NBC has contents, brands, and a promotion engine. They invest in technology platforms that allow them to reach new ways to get audiences to their advertisers. So they funded Adify through their Peacock Investment Fund. NBC also funded BlogHer.