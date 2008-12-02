Personal Branding and Authenticity

I was rereading Rob Brown’s excellent book, How to Build Your Reputation, the other day and came across his thoughts on personal branding. A strong personal brand is one of the ways you create positive personal impact. Positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success.

Rob says…

“Your personal brand is everything that connects you to the outside world and that comes from deep within you.”

I like the idea of “deep within you.” Your personal brand must be authentic. The more your brand comes from deep inside you, the more authentic it is likely to be. For example, I am The Common Sense guy. This is more than just a brand statement, it is who I am. For as long as I can remember, I have had an innate ability to simplify complex situations and problems and come up with common sense suggestions for dealing with them.

At one point, I fought being known for my common sense. After all, I have a Harvard doctorate. Why go to all that trouble to get an educational credential when I am going to bill my strength as something all of us have, to one degree or another? However, I came to realize that my common sense coupled with my educational credentials makes for a powerful brand.

Rob provides a “Mini Reputation Quiz” that I think is helpful for anyone who is looking to discover his or her innate strengths and to build a strong personal brand. I’ve modified it a bit to fit with my thinking on personal branding and presented it below…

Mini Reputation Quiz