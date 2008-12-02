The Curious Case of Manny Ramirez

I think that many would argue that the role of a professional athlete in an organization, especially a famous one, is a bit of an anomaly compared to the daily reality of most other inhabitants of Planet Earth — even if these athletes are part of a “business.” And therefore anything that might be said about parallels between their profession and any of ours must be valuated with this in mind.

Of course, a professional sports team is a business — first and foremost — and is managed accordingly. Sports teams are referred to as “franchises,” and as such, they are truly multinational, capitalistic entities whose modus operandi is to market their brand and to make a buck. Like any business, a sports team will survive based on how well its employees work together to achieve their goals and how proficient each member is at their individual role within this framework. The more skilled the employees, the better the team does and the more profit it turns.

For this reason, some athletes — because of who they are and how they contribute to their organizations — raise interesting questions about how businesses manage their employees. Specifically, at what point does the cost of a valuable employee outweigh the potential profit they represent? If a high-performing employee becomes disruptive because of their attitude, dress, or behavior, at what point do you draw the line?

Before you offer an answer, consider the case of Mr. Manny Ramirez:

Manny is a professional baseball player and a future Hall of Famer. His preternatural talent for hitting the ball to every part of the field (including 527 hits that have landed in the bleachers) and his comfort at the plate with two strikes against him, make Manny a valuable contributor to his organization. (In fact, the Red Sox thought that Manny was such a singular asset that they were willing to pay him nearly $20 million a year for his services.)

As a part of the organization’s brand and image, Manny is essential. As a laid-back and unusual guy, he helped to cement (or at least perpetuate) the Red Sox’s reputation as the less “corporate” alternative to the clean-cut and always out-spending New York Yankees. As a team member, Manny kept the attitude in the locker room relaxed (think salsa music) and when he was in the lineup, he provided valuable protection for his teammate and fellow All-Star slugger, David Ortiz. He also helped bring fans to the park and sell jerseys around the world.