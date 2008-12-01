Who Gets “It”? The Alliance For Climate Protection Doesn’t

I like looking at logos. The good and the not so good, and trying to discern how they were conceived, the strategic thought process that went into developing the strategy, and then into the design itself.

But a few months ago I read in Brandweek the convoluted psychobabble about the genesis of the we/me logo for The Alliance for Climate Protection and was left with the feeling that the people who contributed to the article have a relationship with mirrors that is unhealthy.

I like the logo and think that it has serious legs. Definitely recognizable, definitely unique but definitely…mis-used.

With the new logo, I expected to see ads and flash that graphically showed how it is relevant to me the reader, and the person you want to sign up online to be an ambassador for climate protection. I expected a warm, thoughtful and strategic presentation of the many benefits of Al Gore’s brainchild and of the huge importance of this issue. I expected a personality that I could / would / should care about.

Instead, all I see are a few ads that have moved away from the strategic presentation of the gravity that the new logo embodies, and present simplistic—and I am sorry to say—boring, uninspired and expected messages that climate protection is good, gas is bad and someone needs to give us clean electricity in 10 years.

The specific ad I am referring to is titled: “Free us.” And is addressed “To our leaders.” And shows an image of an oil tanker (so very original, especially when compared to the logo.) Free us. Save us. We demand that we “Repower America.” There is a solution. We demand a better future.

Please. I doubt I will ever pay attention to another ad from these folks, let alone even subconsciously care about what they are “demanding” because I demand it all too! We all demand alternative energy sources.