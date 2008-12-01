Who Gets “It”? NFL Players Association Doesn’t

I have never accused myself of, nor misled myself about, being in tune with the strategic rationale of some marketers because I wasn’t in those meetings, but I simply can’t explain the new campaign for the NFL Players Association and the most recent bind-in in this week’s Brandweek.

Yes, I understand that the NFLPA is trying to re-position itself away from being the protectors of the rights of the commonly perceived overpaid, unsophisticated and off-the-field, one step away from jail NFL player.

Yes, I understand that parading sophisticated, driven and family-focused players is a strategy worth considering.

Yes, I understand that there are plenty of uplifting stories that should be told.

And yes, I understand that a “corporate” branding campaign is not meant to sell directly, but to shape perception.

But no, I do not understand what they want us to do with this obvious fallback on the few gems that should out-weight the many transgressions of the rest.

And why, of all places, would they advertise in Brandweek? Am I to now consider these players as spokesmen? As a changing of the guard? Or as a new direction the NFLPA is going in? All so that I will…invest in what?