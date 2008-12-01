How the “Strip-Mall Effect” Could Destroy the Web

Drive through many towns on the East Coast, and you’ll see the same fossils of urban development: an old, blighted town center and a few miles away, a modern retail strip with ample parking, brightly-lit chain shops and, inevitably, a Starbucks [ SBUX ]. Take a look at new plans announced by Facebook on Monday, and its hard to escape the deja vu. Call it the Strip Mall Effect, and it’s coming to the Internet.

The American retail model used to work something like this: you need something, so you choose a destination. Butcher, tailor, chandler, apothecary and so on, all probably within walking distance of each other.

In the new, suburban retail model, the destination chooses you; there are enough shops condensed in a given strip mall that you’re more likely to use it as a one-stop destination, especially when one big store like Target [TGT] anchors the group. Major roadways have been tailored to service these malls, so they’re isolated and inescapable. The specialty vendors downtown, mom-and-pops, curiosity shops – whatever you call them – don’t stand a chance. Of course, we know why this happened: we developed a new tool, the automobile. It gave way to big retail spots, which in turn, redefined our landscape and behavior.

It’s easy to forget that the almighty Internet is still in its incipience; the Web of 2008 is somewhat akin to the roadways of 1930. Right now, the Web is a way for us to get to our online destinations. Today’s breakthrough tool, the social network, is poised to turn that relationship on its ear, just as the automobile did decades ago.

The world’s largest social network, Facebook, has announced a new initiative it calls Facebook Connect. It’s a single-ID sign on service that will allow Facebook users to use their Facebook ID and password to access partner sites like Hulu [GE,NWS], CBS [CBS], Digg, and the San Fransisco Chronicle. When you view a TV show on Hulu, or read something on the Chronicle, it can show up in your Facebook News Feed, alerting your friends as to what you’re watching and reading. Then they can click on it, too.

We’ve seen single-sign-on initiatives before, like Google’s [GOOG] OpenID, but Facebook Connect is different. It doesn’t just allow other sites to accept Facebook login, but also creates a feedback loop between Facebook and the partner sites. A truly “open” ID allows smaller sites to gain more accessibility by hitching up with a big site, much the way small shops can boost business by accepting Visa [V] or MasterCard [MA]. But by pumping News Feed full of links – “Bobby just watched this episode of “Family Guy” and rated it 5 stars, click here to watch!” – Facebook is essentially creating a “closed” ID, a bubble of partner sites of which Facebook is the central hub. Does that sound like any retail model you know?

The Internet, of course, doesn’t suffer the complexities of physical distance; it’s just as easy to type in the Facebook URL as it is to type in the URL for a backwater hotspot like 4Chan. But the Strip-Mall Effect will eviscerate smaller sites in a different way: by dominating advertising.