Dishing with the 2008 Masters of Design

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Marcel Wanders talked about the fairy tale that informed the design of the new Mondrian Hotel in Miami, and the fear he has to face down every time he begins a new project. John Maeda spoke of design’s hidden return on investment–its impact on an organization’s human resources.

