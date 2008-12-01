Spend: 10 Years of the Euro

When 11 E.U. nations swapped francs and lire for euros on New Year’s Day 1999, traders called the new money a “toilet currency.” Nope! The euro — now the coin of 15 E.U. realms — has proved so strong that Alan Greenspan said it could become the world’s main reserve currency. Not that all national identity was lost: Each country customizes one side of euro coinage. here are the 1-euro coins of the original eurozone.