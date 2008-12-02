Leadership Code Meets Gender Science, Part 1 of 4 Parts

If leadership is, as we say, about results, then consider this: well-regarded research by Catalyst Group has proven that corporations in which women hold at least 25 percent of the top leadership spots deliver 35% higher ROI and 34% higher Total Return to Shareholders . Research at London Business School proves that innovation on teams soars when the teams are 50/50 male and female – a perfect balance of male and female energy. Women entrepreneurs lead in new business starts, at least in the US, and women micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries are famously successful (as well as extraordinarily diligent in repaying their loans – something to consider given recent events in the financial markets). Despite this and other evidence of their value, women still hold but a tiny percentage of senior executive jobs in our largest and most powerful companies.

Why so few? Lots of reasons: lack of mentors and sponsors, issues with networks and career development choices, as well as with families and self-concept. We will address these dimensions over time in future blogs. This week, we concern ourselves with what the new science tells us are measurable differences in male and female brains — but not necessarily in the ways that you may think.

Why is this so important? Because of the world’s 100 largest economies, 51 are corporations. They have huge power and influence. It matters how well these places are run. And it would appear that they would run better if they had better gender balance in the top leadership roles. Given the current demographics in most executive suites and boardrooms, that means more women.

* * *

Every once in a while, while deeply engrossed in the research and writing of Leadership Code, a little thought bubble would appear over my head, a plaintive: “But it’s different for women.”

I wasn’t sure what to do with this. Until that point, I had not consciously suited up for the gender wars. As I saw it, the points of view were these: old fogies said that men were simply better suited for the working world by virtue of biology (the glories of testosterone coupled with neat dodges around other potential career de-railers like close involvement with their children, or taking care of anyone or anything besides the bottom line). Hard core extremists on the other side said that women were no different from men in any way, and that the situation was all men’s fault: full stop. Obviously, neither was accurate but my counterarguments were limited to anecdotes from my own experience. Interested in neither male-bashing nor turf-defending, and lacking another course, I steered clear of the whole thing.

I focused instead on my true interest: the universals of leadership. And thus our book was born.