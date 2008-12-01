Covering The Mumbai Attacks: What Can We Learn?

I have a question: Will we learn anything from the terrorist attacks in Mumbai last week?

I’m not talking about international politics, or security. I am talking about media — how do the ways in which we consume and share information today change how we feel about this kind of event? I am talking about technology — could all the phones, cameras, and other ways to connect online help to prevent these kinds of tragic events in the future? I am talking about society — does being more diverse and more connected, as a result of the digital age, make us feel differently about this event, compared to other tragedies or happenings?

I don’t know. I am hoping you will tell me.

Thoughts?