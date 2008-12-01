How to Be Innovative in Customer Conversations

Customers can be the service for your organization, if you let them. Are you open to treating your interactions with them that way?
The answers I received are a good indication of how we are now thinking from both perspectives.
As companies, we can be innovative by:
- giving customers a-ah moments
Aruni (enterprise Muse) where the customer comes away with an ‘a ha’ moment whether it hits then or the seed is planed to hit T minus X days
Adam Needles I’m impressed with ‘anticipatory’ offers … when they get it right. When it’s off-base, though, just turns me off.
- being efficient on behalf of customers
Aaron Bramley a call center that I only have to tell my account information to once! Also service reps that can actually solve problems!
We can also be innovative by applying what our customers tell us. Some examples:
Bert Dumars a customer conversation that re-categorizes a brand or product the product manager never envisioned – Sharpie Shoe Repair.
Connie Bensen if they (customers) shared how they were using your product in a unique way it wasn’t intended for 🙂 ideas for new market share.
In what are ways have companies delighted you by being innovative?
