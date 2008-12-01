How to Be Innovative in Customer Conversations

Customers can be the service for your organization, if you let them. Are you open to treating your interactions with them that way?

The answers I received are a good indication of how we are now thinking from both perspectives.

As companies, we can be innovative by:

giving customers a-ah moments

Aruni (enterprise Muse) where the customer comes away with an ‘a ha’ moment whether it hits then or the seed is planed to hit T minus X days

Adam Needles I’m impressed with ‘anticipatory’ offers … when they get it right. When it’s off-base, though, just turns me off.

being efficient on behalf of customers

Aaron Bramley a call center that I only have to tell my account information to once! Also service reps that can actually solve problems!