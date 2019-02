When you go to bed at night, you probably have a wire mess going on next to your bed with your cell phone, MP3 player, bluetooth headset, and possibly even your laptop contributing to the mess. E-ZCharge is an inexpensive and simple way to solve the clutter.

No more tangles. No more trips. Just neatly compacted wires and devices. The U-shaped cradle docking station is a budget buster too, coming in at under $10. [E-ZCHARGE]

