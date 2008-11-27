Learn More With Less: Corporate Education in the Current Economy

I’ve directed large education organizations with huge budgets and small departments without a dime. Training rooms I managed accounted for the largest portion of real estate on a spatial corporate campus and another time I ran the training function of a startup out of my attic office. The journey has been a productive one, sometimes flush with money, other times only rich in experience. Each has its merits and all were educational.

So when I began getting asked by education execs for tips on how to manage the corporate education function with less, I wasn’t surprised. Working in extreme situations comes naturally to me and that reputation draws me into conversations with people who don’t know where else to turn. With each call, I’ve reminded people approaches they’ve forgotten amid recent stresses and pointed to new approaches they may have missed.

I believe this is a great time to be learning while short on cash. Never before in modern history has it been so easy to run a training department (or be accountable for people’s learning when you’re in another department yet still focused on knowledge transfer) without large budgets, blocks of free time, or even an organization to help marshal your resources.

Deputize More Trainers

My first suggestion is to increase the number of teaching opportunities for people throughout your organization. Although the best way to learn is to teach, in recent years I’ve seen a trend to bulk up training organizations and reduce reliance on in-house subject matter experts as instructors, managers as mentors, and new employees as a source of fresh knowledge.

By relying mostly on the training department to teach, fewer people remember that educating is part of their job, there is less opportunity for employees at all levels to improve their facilitation skills, and the time-tested, “Gotta learn this now,” which comes from the pressure of explaining it to someone else, dissipates into the regular old rhythm of work. Worse yet, this change of policy shuts down a vital source of innovation in our organizations: the practice of capturing as much new outsider insight from new recruits as we can before they’ve gone “native,” leaving their old responsibilities and brain cells behind.

The Exchanged

At Microsoft, at a time we were challenged to train throngs of people with very little funding, we met with all of the managers in our division to ask if they could each volunteer one person for a 3-month period to work part time — sometimes just for a few hours a week, in other cases practically full time — to get some trainer-training and help enlarge our small team’s capacity. While we were very nervous about their receptiveness to our proposal, fourteen managers took the offer to their respective teams and found people not only willing but very enthusiastic to be part of the effort. As a result from this type of creativity, the employees grew their teaching skills, had an excuse to learn some new cool stuff, and their teams widened their bench-strength considerably.