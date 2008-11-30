Launching Your Startup: Preparing for D-Day

o Speak to analysts and press about the solution

Leverage your design partners – if you have worked correctly, with design partners (see earlier post), then make sure they are available for the initial launch. This includes the following:

Locate some friendly bloggers/press who you can pre-brief and guarantee some initial coverage. If you have worked properly with a reputable PR agency, this should be a done deal.

Line up at least one analyst who understands your business proposition, is familiar with your solution and who is willing to be quote in the press.

OK, so you have completed your first product/service and you are ready to launch. Now what? Planning the actual launch event/vehicle is crucial to your company’s success. Here are several items you will need to line up before the launch:

o Be used in a case study outlining how the product/service solved a business problem for the customer



Prepare release materials, for example:

o Press release with clear value proposition, analyst and customer quote, product description with availability and pricing information.

o Data sheet

o Customer case study

o Business white paper describing the market need and value proposition. A good use of objective market data is particularly important. If the product has a strong technical bent, a paper describing why the technology is special will appeal to a certain press/analyst element as well.

o Supporting website with appropriate messaging and sign-up pages for marketing materials. Make sure you can capture your visitors details and make sure contact information is easily visible.

