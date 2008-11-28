Where Were You Today?

In the retailing business, today is Black Friday, the first official day of the Holiday Shopping Season. Did you shop today?
I did not shop today. The only dollars we spent were on the standard 4-month checkup for our baby. All is well.
That said, there appears to be tremendous pressure to shop:
- stimulate the sagging economy
- get early bird ‘bargains’
- buy before someone else gets the goods
Stimulate, get, buy. Not completely stress-free, balanced verbs. Want some balance in your work/life balance? Try these verbs:
- gather with family and friends
- hug a relative
- cheer on a sports team
- sing along at an event
Gather, hug, cheer, sing. Tose are verbs to balance by…