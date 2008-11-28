Where Were You Today?

In the retailing business, today is Black Friday, the first official day of the Holiday Shopping Season. Did you shop today?

I did not shop today. The only dollars we spent were on the standard 4-month checkup for our baby. All is well.

That said, there appears to be tremendous pressure to shop:

stimulate the sagging economy

get early bird ‘bargains’

buy before someone else gets the goods

Stimulate, get, buy. Not completely stress-free, balanced verbs. Want some balance in your work/life balance? Try these verbs:

gather with family and friends

hug a relative

cheer on a sports team

sing along at an event

Gather, hug, cheer, sing. Tose are verbs to balance by…