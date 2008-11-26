Thanksgiving Week Roundup: Markets and The Economy

In a shortened week that received absolutely dismal economic news, Washington awoke from its most recent policy slumber and made real progress in the War on Scarcity.

President-elect Obama must be receiving my emails (if you would like to email him yourself simply go to www.change.gov), because he has started to assert his leadership and reveal some of his economic plans. With the announcement of Tim Geithner as the incoming Treasury Secretary, Lawrence Summers as the head of the Economic Council, a commitment to moving forward with a large stimulus plan post inauguration and an aggressive new jobs program, the Dow has had plenty of reason to rally.

Concurrently, Citigroup received another intravenous shot of capital that elevated their ratios substantially, and did so without scalping the equity holders, perhaps modeling the way for kinder, gentler government interventions. And just when you thought we couldn’t handle any more positive news, Paulson announced that another $800 billion facility would address the completely frozen consumer and mortgage securitization markets. Consumer credit cards (700 million or so) will once again be swipable, and mortgage rates fell by record margins. This much good news at once can only be a master conspiracy to ensure that Thanksgiving 2008 will not default.

Mission accomplished! The Dow has rallied a consistent and orderly 15% in the last 4 days. We haven’t had a four-day rally in months. Pass the peas!

Sowing the seeds

The Fed & Treasury began a program this week that more directly addresses where the problems lay. With an effort known as “quantitative easing,” the Fed has lowered real market interest rates. While the Federal Funds rate has influence on the short term credit markets, the longer dated securities markets have barely responded to rate policy changes for a number of years. Simply stated, the algorithm that prices 10-year paper takes a lot more into account than the price of overnight money.