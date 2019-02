Choosing a Nonprofit Board

First and foremost, board candidates want to join boards where they can add value They want to understand where the organization is, have a sense of its greater potential, and how they as a candidate can be useful in helping to advance the organization.

A passion for the mission. From the outset of the search process, most candidates are not even aware of the realm of possibilities and are usually open and curious. The fact is that there are such vast options that have such an extraordinary combination of purposes that candidates will learn the most and enjoy the process by having an open mind. Some of my favorite “matches” were of candidates to boards where the individuals didn’t even imagine such organizations could exist. But your ultimate choice should be an organization where you are passionate and excited about the mission. That will drive your energy and make the experience the most fun and rewarding.