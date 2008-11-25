Millennials Working Abroad: The View from Australia

A few weeks ago, I blogged about a young woman from Bangladesh who is launching her career at a U.S. company. For today’s post, I wanted to share the perspective of some American Millennials working abroad.

Australia has a special place in my heart, because I attended grad school and worked there in the late 1990s. It’s also gaining more attention at the moment, because Australia recently became the first country to enter into a Work and Holiday agreement with the United States. This means that students and young professionals can take advantage of new visas allowing them to easily work full-time, take a working holiday or continue their education Down Under.

Thanks to a consulting project I’m doing with Tourism New South Wales, I had the opportunity to interview Jessica Rubinstein and Tracey Taibe, two twentysomething Americans living and working in Sydney, Australia. Here are some highlights from my e-mail interviews with Jessica and Tracey, who are both working in the marketing field in Sydney. Their comments provide insight into the minds of young Americans choosing to build their early careers overseas.

Q: What made you decide to work or study abroad in Australia, and in Sydney in particular?

Jessica: I went on a working holiday in New Zealand and England. On my way to England, I toured around Sydney. I took the ferry to Manly [a popular suburb of Sydney] and saw the Harbour views, which are lovely. When I made it to Manly, I dropped my bags and said to myself, that is it! I want to live in Australia.

I just love how Sydney is a big international city and there are beaches 20 minutes away from the Central Business District. It’s laid back, has a beautiful landscape, people are friendly, the food is good and life here is just great.

Q: What do you see as the biggest differences between working or studying in Australia and the U.S.?