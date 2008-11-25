advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Secret Santa’s Little Helper

By Sara D. Anderson1 minute Read

Put your office mates to shame or gift yourself a newly tricked-out office with this drool-worthy work gear, from an Ettore Sottsass Bacterio etched business-card case to Logitech’s sexy wireless diNovo Edge Keyboard.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life