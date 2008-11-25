Half Price Food Before Close: Chasing the Charitable Choux

That’s Aussie for “good for you” to Joe and Chris Miller of Platteville, CO, for letting people help themselves to the leftovers on their harvested field.



In a ‘bring your doggy bag’ of epic proportions, the invitation attracted over 40,000 scavengers to the Miller’s farmlands, literally scraping their land back to the earth’s mantle.

Google tells me that’s half the capacity of the new Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will hold approximately 80,000, but it still doesn’t help me get my head around it.

“Everybody is so depressed about the economy,” said an otherwise plucky potato picker.

Now swing your Google Earth crosshairs over to the 9th Avenue area between Chelsea Markets and 22nd st in Manhattan, where I polled the purveyors of some of the most delectable comestibles to find out just where dead Financiers (the almond blueberry kind, not the Wall St kind) go, along with bread rolls, croissants, custard Danish and other unbought goods, at close of business?

Prepare to be shocked – that left over Danish doesn’t even go to the dogs.

“In the trash.”