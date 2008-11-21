A Bailout for Journalists? Just Say No!

Yes, the layoff horror stories are piling up ( Time Inc. ! Conde Nast ! USA Today!, and anxiety is growing in the stomach pits of all who scribble or otherwise modify text, audio, and video for a living.

Six Apart, the leading blogging company, scored a New York Times story with a clever offer to set up all laid-off journalists with a free “pro” account. Retailing for $150 a year, the pro account can include revenue-generating ads on your blog. The Times quoted Johanna Neuman, a veteran White House reporter recently laid off by The Los Angeles Times, as saying she’d use her blog to try and score a book deal.

This is truly a market failure at work–call it the tragedy of the Creative Commons. While it may behoove the individual out-of-work reporter to try to scrape up a few dollars and some recognition by posting online, collectively we all hurt our economic prospects and the journalistic profession as a whole by providing content for free.

Just try to hang on. Join a dubious PR venture. Teach workshops to young freelancers even more desperate than yourselves. Ultimately a more efficient hybrid nonprofit model will put us back in business, perhaps in combo with an updated Federal Writers Project as part of the Obama New Deal.