Feedback at work: Embracing your reality for growth

If you’ve recently received some feedback from your boss, your co-workers or your client in the form of less-than-desired results, welcome the news! It’s the very next thing to work on to propel your self into the next level of success.

Can’t yet get there – to that happy place? First, decide if you’re willing to whole-heartedly learn and grow and address the situation. If not, get out now as it will only get worse. Get out, but know that what we don’t welcome and address head-on in our lives and careers will reappear again until we get the intended lesson. This is a yes or no question: Are you willing to do whatever it takes to regain what you lost and more?

If so, then try this.

Depersonalize the feedback. It’s not the feedback you just received that will stall your career – it’s the inability to truly hear and absorb feedback that is the definite career staller. Feedback is the main avenue toward growth.

When you first hear of a development need, you may go through some predictable stages. In the beginning, you are clueless, not having been aware that you may have had the development need at all. Then you may begin to move into awareness by being able to see that, indeed, another person believes that you have a development need, an issue of their perception.

As you move along the path of awareness, you will eventually find the motivation to change. Finally, you work to adapt and then to build the behavior change into your everyday life. Commit to responding to the feedback (from both people and situations) with openness and willingness.

Stop arguing with the reality of the situation. When faced with a setback, we not only argue with the reality of the situation, but many times, begin to create our own story about the reality – a story that features us as the helpless victim and others as the villains.