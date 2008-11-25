5 New Social Media Jobs You Will Fill In The Next 5 Years

Social media has already changed business profoundly. If yours hasn’t, you are already behind the curve. If you have customers, their expectations regarding how they interact with businesses has likely already shifted dramatically .

So how will you deal with these changes in your business? They will surely impact marketing and legal, perhaps even I.T. But what else is on the horizon?

This is my list of five employees you might hire in the next five years (and whose positions didn’t exist five years ago). Part of this equation depends on how big you are and how ingrained social media becomes in your business. Another aspect is your company’s size – smaller companies may likely combine aspects of these jobs.

That said, it’s likely that someone will need to fill the following positions in some way. How are you preparing?

International Community Compliance Chief: Facebook and MySpace may be dominant in the U.S., but how much attention are you paying to social networks in other countries? Do you have a presence on Korea’s Cyworld, Orkut (huge in Brazil), Mixi in Japan, Bebo in the UK, or Grono in Poland? Someone in your company needs to claim the company name on all of these sites, oversee even moderate design, set up unique referral links, and ensure that all of these efforts match your company’s over-arching strategy. (Thanks to Paul Gillin’s Secrets of Social Media Marketing for these examples, roughly on pages 101-106.) Community Manager: People are talking about your brand. If they do it within the auspices of the company, in a sanctioned forum, message board, or internal blog, you will need a community manager. This employee needs to both ensure (through personal interaction) that the community is a valuable assets without spammers or flamers (definition #1) and they need to set up the internal documentation with which you regulate employee interaction. These people are the face of your brand to the outside world and the customer ambassador to internal staff.

