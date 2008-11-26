Leadership Induced Stress

My colleague in the UK, Allan Freed, forwarded to me this morning a must-read from today’s BBC website. The article discusses new Swedish research on the inescapable connection between poor leadership and stress induced illness. This latest work proves that poor leadership literally causes heart attacks in a significant percentage of male reports. What more relevant topic for today’s stressed-out workplace – be they leader or led?

The bottom line: bad bosses can quite literally cause heart attacks and other serious, even life-threatening illnesses. If you are the leader, you must be constantly aware of the effect that you have on those around you, for good and for ill. And if your boss is making you sick, act to make yourself well.

Here’s a way. Here in the US, Dr. Herbert Benson and his colleagues at the Harvard Medical School are considered to be the pioneers in the West in finding and using the positive connection between mind and body. Quick history: starting undercover in the 1970s, Benson sought out the “wisdom traditions” of the world which claimed to benefit health (meditation, yoga, prayer, chanting and the like). He identified what these belief systems had in common (for example, repetitive words or motions), then applied Western medical techniques and metrics to test their effects on blood pressure and other biological activities. When he found that the connections were quite real, his passion became convincing Western skeptics that people can manage their health and well-being without drugs. Benson and his colleagues have developed a number of very simple, completely natural, utterly non-pharmaceutical techniques for reducing stress. His work can now be found that the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.