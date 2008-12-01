Contributors

For this issue’s Now section, artist Kevin Van Aelst created a fictitious holiday world to spell out the words “December & January.” He arranged bits of a broken champagne flute in the spot where he once dropped a glass and hung a wreath on the same nail he’ll use for his own this winter. “Much of my time is spent either shuffling things around on the floor or out scavenging for just the right sorts of minutiae,” he says. “You have no idea how hard it is to find candy canes in October.”

Mary Lisa Gavenas

Mary Lisa Gavenas went from covering crime and politics for daily newspapers to writing about perfume and lipstick for national glossies. A former senior editor at Glamour, Mirabella, and InStyle, Gavenas is also the author of Color Stories: Behind the Scenes in America’s Billion-Dollar Beauty Industry. She heads back to the beauty beat in this month’s Fast Talk on ingestible cosmetics.

Carolina Miranda

Asked about her favorite assignments, writer Carolina Miranda recalls “an afternoon hanging out in John Lautner’s spaceship-style Elrod House, which was used as a bad guy’s lair in a James Bond flick” and trespassing in Florida to see Paul Rudolph’s early Modernist work. For Fast Company , she returned to her hometown of L.A. to assess the influence of new leaders — one from Japan, one from China — on its architecture schools.

Nigel Parry