HopeLab: Video Games for Health

Cancer-afflicted teens often have a hard time sticking to their meds. So Pam Omidyar — a tech enthusiast with a background in immunology and wife of eBay founder Pierre — came up with a spoonful of new sugar: video games. Two years ago, HopeLab, Omidyar’s not-for-profit, released Re-Mission, a shooter game in which players destroy cancer cells. But it wasn’t until this past summer that clinical evidence was published showing that the game actually works. According to a paper in the journal Pediatrics, patients who played for at least an hour a week were more likely to follow their drug regimen. HopeLab president and CEO Pat Christen says the video-game therapy can be applied to other diseases and conditions. Right now, she says, they’re working on technology to help vanquish childhood obesity.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens