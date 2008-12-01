Civic Ventures: Silicon Valley Encore Initiative

In the not-for-profit sector, the severe shortage of managers is estimated to grow to 640,000 by 2016. Among baby boomers, there’s increasing interest in “encore careers,” especially in not-for-profits. Civic Ventures wants to “help supply and demand find each other,” says Marc Freedman, president of the group, which is sponsoring this program to ease the transition for retiring Silicon Valley professionals through mentoring and, yes, internships. The first class of fellows, from HP and Agilent, will be placed as early as January.