advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 10 Best Social Enterprises of 2009

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

We have found them: Nine bold and timely ideas that wow us — and that have earned these organizations a place alongside Enterprise Community Partners on our honor roll of 2009 Social Enterprises of the Year. Will all of these notions work in the long run and on a grand scale? Perhaps not. But they represent the kind of innovative thinking that can transform lives and change our world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life