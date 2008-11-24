What is your Author Platform?

Think of your platform as your launching pad. The place you’re taking off from. Essentially, it’s where you are today in terms of your exposure, your following, your regular speaking gigs and the organizations you’re already involved with. Publishers and others who are going to be interested in getting into bed with you (hey now!) are going to want to know how impressive you are. The way you demonstrate your grandeur is by presenting your platform, in descending order of impressiveness. Items that would be included in your platform might be:

1. The appearance you did on MSNBC last month.

2. Your long-standing relationship with the Boys and Girls Club.

3. The 35,000 friends you have amassed on facebook.

4. The 3 people who follow you on Twitter.

5. The 3 reading groups you participate in regularly.

6. The 17 speeches you gave to regional writing groups.

7. The online articles you’ve written for Comicbookhero.com.

8. The published article you wrote that was accepted y Cookbooks Anonymous Magazine.

9. The 347 people on your regular newsletter list.

10. Your current, up-to-date and smashing looking website!

Ultimately, your potential business partners want to know who you know, and who they can rely on to support you both through publicity and book sales. So your platform is where you are today.