The Leading Edge – Why Obama Will Succeed

Skeptical though I may be, here are three reasons that I feel optimistic that President elect Obama has “the right stuff” to lead us out of the crises we face.

1. Actions speak louder than words. For us to get through this crisis, we need to act as a “we.” “All about me” and “All about us” are passive and reactive mindsets. Children – and Americans – learn more how to behave not from what parents and Presidents tell them, but from what they do. Obama in conducting his campaign and in selecting the best, the brightest and hopefully the wisest is not just talking about the need for “us” to work together, he is demonstrating in actions how “we” can do it.

2. Engender trust, command respect and inspire confidence. Many reasons have been given for why Obama won including his mastery of the Internet, his amazingly error and gaffe free campaign and his playing it cool. All of those were important, but we still would not have voted for him had he not engendered trust, commanded respect and behaved more presidential than his opponents. The latter quality inspired our confidence in spite of his lack of experience.

Why did we trust and respect him as a person more than Clinton or McCain? Why did have trouble trusting and respecting and why did we lose confidence in Clinton and McCain to make up for whatever confidence we didn’t have in Obama?

Rightly or wrongly, Clinton’s, McCain’s and Palin’s ambition, need to be right, and appetite for power kept seeping and peaking through much of what they said and did.

Too often they appeared to care more about winning than in helping America. Too often they resorted to tearing down Obama than in proposing solutions. When in the face of their attacks, Obama occasionally chuckled I was reminded of Ronald Reagan saying repeatedly to Jimmy Carter, “There you go again” as if he was sharing an inside joke with all of us suggesting, “Look at my opponents posturing and thumping their chests. Look at how they are losing your respect each time they do it, and they don’t even see it. I’m even a little embarrassed for them aren’t you (think of third Obama McCain debate).” Both Barack and Michelle Obama appeared more comfortable in their own skins because instead of trying to poorly disguise ambition in power hungry clothing as did their opponents, the Obamas manifested aspirations in possibilities clothing.

3. The mom and dad we didn’t have, but wished we did. Children get their mannerisms from either parent, but get the values they live by more from how their parents like, respect, trust, support and collaborate with each other.