Thirsty GNR Fans Crash Dr Pepper Site

Fourteen years, $13 million, four producers, and three studios, and all we got was this bottle of soda? Well, that and the much-anticipated, maybe-it’s-never-coming Guns ‘N Roses release. We’d earlier raised an eyebrow over Dr Pepper’s announcement that if Chinese Democracy hit shelves in 2008, the soft-drink company would give every American a free can of bubbly. But when the album arrived at Best Buy yesterday, Dr Pepper’s website indeed urged thirsty rockers to register for a coupon redeemable for a free 20-oz bottle.

“We never thought this day would come,” said Tony Jacobs, vice president of marketing for Dr Pepper. “But now that it’s here, all we can say is: The Dr Pepper’s on us.” Waiting four to six weeks for a coupon to arrive in the mail is bummer enough, but the site’s server has crashed repeatedly in the last two days, as diehard GNR (and/or Dr Pepper) fans flood the site. Here’s hoping it takes fewer than fourteen years to quench our thirst.