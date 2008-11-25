ePrize Versus Slither: Fabricating A Competitor To Stay Innovative

The interactive promotional company ePrize is under siege by a uniformed group of attackers from their archrival, Slither Corp. Slither personnel have entered ePrize’s building, trying to find the keys to ePrize’s success.

This assault is perhaps not completely unexpected because Slither has launched aggressive PR and email campaigns in the past. Its name and logo – which resembles Enron’s – seem designed to invoke fear. No matter how far ahead ePrize gets, Slither is just steps behind and closing in fast.

Yet Slither Corp. does not really exist.

It is a competitor fabricated by ePrize’s management to keep this innovative company on its toes and leaning forward. The goal of Slither Corp.’s development is to guarantee the continuation of ePrize’s phenomenal success.

ePrize has emerged as the dominant interactive promotions company in the United States and beyond. The company has produced over 5,000 interactive promotions across 36 countries. It designs and executes internet promotion campaigns for client such as Coca-Cola, American Express, The Gap, Procter & Gamble, Warner Bros, Dell, and Adidas.

When you log on to a web site and punch in a code you found under a bottle cap, there is a good chance you are experiencing ePrize’s work firsthand. The company works with three quarters of the top 100 brands and has more than doubled in size in the last two years. Since its inception, ePrize has consistently produced about 40 percent annual revenue growth.

It is this dominance that ePrize management wants to maintain, so it invented its fictional archenemy, Slither Corp., because it finds itself with few meaningful competitive threats.