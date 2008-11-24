Optimism and The Power of 10%

Last week Eric Harvey sent me a new book he has co-authored with Michelle Sedas, The Power of 10%. I reviewed it in my free ezine today. If you’re not already subscribed, you can do so at my website www.BudBilanich.com .

The Power of 10% is a great book. Eric and Michelle argue that giving an extra 10% in any one of several areas of your life can yield big results. Optimism is one of the areas they highlight. If you read this blog with any regularity, you know that I am a relentless optimist. I always look on the more favorable side of events, and expect the most favorable outcome. I find that this life view helps create positive self fulfilling prophecies.

Eric and Michelle quote Helen Keller…

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”

I agree. That’s why I give away a free copy of The Optimist Creed to readers of this blog. If you don’t already have your copy, you can get one by sending an e mail to Bud@BudBilanich.com with the words “Optimist Creed” in the subject line. I will send you a copy that you can frame and hang in your work area – just as I have done.

Optimism is a necessary ingredient of self confidence. Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things: 1) be optimistic; 2) face your fears and act; and 3) surround yourself with positive people.

In The Power of 10% Eric and Michelle say…