Capitalism….dot gov?

There is a new drugstore test called the E.G.T. (Early Government Test). You pee on a stick. If the lines appear, you are no longer living in a free market.

By Steve Curnutte1 minute Read
Steve Curnutte (Kur-NOOT) is a principal and founder of Tortola Turnaround a Tennessee based restructuring advisory firm focused on the insolvency arena. He is also founder and fund manager of Capstan Fund, a Distressed Opportunities Fund

