Should We Invest With “Great Expectations?”

Holiday Discounters

Investment markets of every type continue to discount their inventories to try to lure shoppers. It’s clearly demonstrated by dwindling trading volumes that investment shoppers remain quite content at home, anticipating further discounting to come. I fully expect this to be the trading environment for the remainder of the year. Those present in the markets will continue to discount their goods for sale and buyers will be scarce. As the holiday season approaches, we have effectively moved into the governmental “quiet period” when the lame duck president has no functional authority, and Congress has turkey and yuletide on the brain. The unfortunate result is that with the government absent, we have lost the primary protagonist in our developing economic story. Until Barack Obama takes office on January 20, markets will effectively shut down. We have seen this before…

What a difference a leader makes

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected the 32nd President of the United States on November 8, 1932. At the moment of his election the country and economy were in the deepest moments of depression. A quarter of the population was unemployed and millions were homeless. The banking system (without the safety mechanisms that are in place today) had largely collapsed, with bank runs the rule and not the exception. With a 57% share of the popular vote, Roosevelt brought with him high expectations. Nonetheless, between the day of his election, November 8, 1932, and the day of his inauguration, March 4, 1933, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell another 17%. His inauguration speech, one of the most cherished in American history, offered the following:

“This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror, which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance…This nation asks for action, and action now. Our greatest primary task is to put people to work. I am prepared under my constitutional duty to recommend the measures that a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world may require.”

Roosevelt correctly recognized that consumers and investors had been paralyzed with fear. His first 100 days unleashed a landslide of legislation aimed towards reviving confidence and commerce. From the moment of his inauguration through the end of 1933, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83%.

FDR II