Third Annual Arizona Entrepreneurship Conference Rocks the Rafters

Wednesday’s Third Annual Arizona Entrepreneurship Conference < http://www.azentrepreneurship.com > was one of the best days of my life. Not only did 250 people show up in the middle of a recession to see each other and help each other, but the feeling of hope and optimism among the entrepreneurs and funders in the room was palpable. Those who were not overtly hopeful were at least indifferent to the roiling world around them in the way only entrepreneurs can be.

I stood looking out at the crowd of people who believe the power of the

community to manifest its own economy and I nearly wept. Well, I did

weep. Ed caught it on video, and it –along with comments from the

attendees and some of the presentations from the speakers, is

here.

And we raised more money than we have ever raised with these conferences

in the past. This is largely because of Microsoft, whose BizSpark

program for startups just happened to launch in Arizona at the conference. Microsoft selected us as a network partner for BizSpark, and then put what for us is a large amount

of money into the conference. We also had a great law firm sponsor this

year, Osborn Maledon , and a new sponsor, C-Scan Technologies, which audits clean rooms,

and another new sponsor, HSLFinancial .

And our loyal sponsors Infusionsoft ,

Wells Fargo , the City of Tempe ,and the Business Journal all stuck with us!

People who weren’t in a position to contribute treasure contributed time

and talent, most specifically Gangplank the East Valley accelerator

and Silent Dispatch, who gave us the geek equivalent of “loaned executives.” And without Rhonda Lintner from C-Scan, Steve Groves from Silent Dispatch, Merlin Ward from

ResponsiblePartying.com and Brian Shaler from Bit Gravity, I would have been dead in the water. There’s more, but I will spare you.

There were several notable moments for me that I’d like to recap:

Dan Willis of Microsoft announcing the BizSpark program in Phoenix, a

stop on its launch roadshow that he added just for us